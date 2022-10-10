BROOKSVILLE — There’s a lot happening at Founders’ Week 2022 in the city.
On Oct. 14, Friday Night Live offers live music, an artisan market, local food and a full bar from 6-9:30 p.m. at Hernando Park, 205 E. Fort Dade Drive.
On Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Founders’ Day 2022 will have a fall festival, historic re-enactors, the Great Brooksville Games, a mechanical bull, the Beard, Mustache and Mullet contest, great food and more. The site is Historic Downtown Brooksville, and you won’t want to miss out on the fun.
Among the Oct. 15 events are those games, including the Tangerine Toss, Egg on a Spoon races, Cornhole and even Cattle Roping.
Find out more about what’s happening at www.welovebvl.com.
