PASCO COUNTY — May is ‘Fertilizer Awareness Month’ in Pasco County – a reminder that using fertilizer properly can help your lawn and the environment!
While fertilizer can promote a healthy, vibrant lawn, applying too much or applying it incorrectly can cause chemical runoff that pollutes our ground and surface water. This causes harmful algae blooms that choke out seagrass, the main food source for Florida’s manatees. More than 1,100 manatees died in Florida last year, many due to starvation from lack of seagrass.
Harmful chemical runoff is most likely during our rainy season – June through September – and the resulting algae blooms can also cause flooding.
These fertilizer application tips can help protect our environment:
- Follow package directions to avoid over-fertilizing
- Avoid spreading fertilizer on sidewalks, streets and gutters
- Don’t apply fertilizer within 10 feet of any body of water
- Don’t apply fertilizer ahead of expected flooding or tropical storms
Keep Pasco Beautiful is offering a free Fertilizing Properly Workshop on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. You can attend in-person or virtually by registering here: bit.ly/3LirVpD.
For more information about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit: keeppascobeautiful.org.
