Meet Cookie. This adult Shar-Pei and retriever mix is looking for a sweet family willing to take her home. She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. Her reference number is 10326126. Adult dog adoptions are $50. Included in the adoption fee are spay or neuter, 1-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and a heartworm test if the dog is over 6 months old. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. Call 352-796-5062.
Diana is an adult female retriever and shepherd mix looking for her forever home. Her reference number is 10326930. She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. Adult dog adoptions are $50. Included in the adoption fee are spay or neuter, 1-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and a heartworm test if the dog is over 6 months old. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. Call 352-796-5062.
Romeo, a Chihuahua and rat terrier mix, just arrived. He is 9 years old, happy and outgoing, and will make an amazing companion for someone. He is house-trained and good in a home with other dogs.
The Humane Society of Pasco County shelter is open for adoptions Thursday-Saturday from noon-4 p.m. (excluding holidays). Appointments outside of normal adoption hours can sometimes be accommodated. Email HSPCdogs@gmail.com to see if an appointment is possible. Adoption fee is $100 (cash or check only, no credit cards). Meet-and-greets with kids and other dogs are required.
Sprinkles is a gorgeous 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is housetrained and up to date on her vaccinations, as well as spayed. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Adoption fee is $50 (cash or check only, no credit cards). The Humane Society of Pasco County is open for adoptions Thursday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays). Email HSPCdogs@gmail.com for more information.
