Aphrodite is ready to break out of doggie jail! She is a just under a year old, 45-ish pounds and still has puppy energy. She will benefit from some basic training to mold her into the best dog she can be. She would love a yard to romp around in. She has a bubbly personality and is enthusiastic in everything she does! She enjoys splashing around in the pool. Her positive energy is infectious. She can surely put a smile on your face even in your darkest days. Please use D#103335214 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Let us introduce you to Drake! He came in a few weeks ago and he’s hoping he doesn’t have to spend much more time here. Drake is friendly with volunteers and allows lots of handling and pets. He even allowed one of our volunteers to wipe all his eye boogies out with no complaints. From our experience with him so far, he is pretty easy to walk and is lower-energy compared to other German Shepherds. But, of course, he still wants his new family to throw the ball around for him and give him lots of playtime! With a few treats and a kind voice, Drake will be your buddy in no time. He would thrive in a home with patience, clarity and something to do. Please use D#103335681 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
