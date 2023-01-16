Izzy

Izzy is a female terrier mix who is an older gal, likely between 7-9 years old. She is our nursing home ambassador, and she has been a real rock star! She was not scared of wheelchairs and responded great to meeting a ton of new people at once. She has been friendly with dogs of all sizes both in the shelter and the nursing home, so with a slow, proper introduction and a meet-and-greet first, we think she could be a great addition to your family. Please use D#10332570 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services, 352-796-5062. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville.
Nicholas

Nicholas is a domestic shorthair Brown Tiger neutered male adult. He is approximately 16 pounds and was friendly at intake. Please consider him if you’re thinking of adding a furry pet to your home! Please use C#10333675 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services, 352-796-5062. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville.