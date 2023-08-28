Dillinger

Dillinger is patiently waiting on a new family to take him home. We estimate him to be between 4-6 years old and weighs around 60-65 pounds. At one point someone took the time to teach him basic commands. He is very smart and seems eager to please. He is attentive to his handler and he enjoys talking walks. We do believe he needs to be an only dog. Dillinger will thrive in a home as the only dog where he can hog up all the love as well as the sofa. Cats and children are unknown at this time. Please use the number D#103335342 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.

If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.

Ariel

As you can see, Ariel is a very happy girl. She wants to be close to her volunteer friends. She loves everyone she meets. She could benefit from leash training but other than that she has been a very polite and well-mannered girl. It appears that Ariel is dog-selective, so we recommend a meet and greet with any family dogs. Cats and kiddos are unknown at this time. There is a special family out there that is missing out on a loving, loyal companion. She is here patiently waiting for you!

Please use the number D#103335216 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.

 