Blue is a female heeler weighing 58 pounds, is heartworm-negative and is ready for her forever home. Blue came in with several siblings when her owner died. She has come out of her speckled shell, and is fast making friends with volunteers. She walks well on a leash and although she lived with others, a meet-and-greet with existing pets and children is recommended. We do not know her experience with little kiddos or how she is around cats. She does not seem to be high-energy, but she’d love to go for regular walkies. If you have breed experience, that is even better to set her up for success. Please use D#103334242 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Maize is a 2- to 3-year-old terrier mix and weighs 45 pounds. She will benefit from an owner that will give her training, structure and love. She has been in a foster home and according to her foster mom, Maize is sweet, fun and easy to train; is potty- and crate-trained; and is easy to walk on a leash (and walks are the highlight of her day). She plays with the neighbor’s dog and gets excited to see him; she listens well and understands “no” means certain things are off-limits; and she is very content playing with built-to-last chews in the yard. She’s shy with children at first, but is a very good girl and loves belly rubs. Please use D#10333656 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
