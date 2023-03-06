Sinatra

Meet Sinatra! He knows “sit,” and we consider him active and smart. He would do best in a home with no other dogs, but he has all the love you need! He is higher-energy, so he would be a great play/walking buddy. He loves jolly balls and the big plastic balls outside. Please use D#10333624 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
Jewel

Jewel is a low-activity-level girl. She knows “sit,” and we call her easygoing and smart. She is excellent on a leash. She is great walking past kennels and takes treats so gently. She knows her name and comes to you when called. She is an older girl, but she is young at heart. Due to construction, dog adoptions are still by appointment only, and can be scheduled at 352-796-5062. Please use D#103333448 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call (352) 796-5062.