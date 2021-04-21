Spot is a handsome adult terrier mix available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. His vaccinations are up to date and he has been neutered. Come take him home to be a part of your forever family. When inquiring about this animal, reference number 10311042. Adult dog adoptions are $50, which includes spay or neuter, one-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and heartworm test. Hernando County residents also receive a free one-year county license.
Rambo is an adult pit bull terrier mix looking for his forever home. When inquiring about him, reference number 10325232. Adult dog adoptions are $50, which includes spay or neuter, one-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and heartworm test. Hernando County residents also receive a free one-year county license.
