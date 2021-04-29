#1
This adult male tabby cat has no name! He is looking for sweet family willing to take him home. He is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. His reference number is 10327077.
When inquiring about an animal, please reference the top number (begins with 10).
Cat adoptions are as follows:
Adult cats - $20.
Included in the adoption fee: spay or neuter, 1-yr rabies vaccination, FIV/FLeuk 4-in-1 vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, FLeuk test. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free 1-yr county license.
**All of our animals are now being vetted prior to leaving the shelter.
#2
Skye is an adult female hound mix looking for her forever home! Her reference number is 10326780. Please consider her for your home! She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter.
Dog adoptions are as follows:
Adult dogs - $50
Included in the adoption fee: spay or neuter, 1-yr rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, heartworm test (if over 6 mo old). If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free 1-yr county license.
#3
Cuteness overload! Coco is a 4-month-old pup (currently about 20 pounds) who is full of life and personality! She is super affectionate and loving. Very treat motivated, she already has mastered the command "Sit". Of course, being a young pup she will need a family that has the time and energy to put into her exercise needs and training.
She would likely do well in a home with a friendly male dog.
She recently had a vet visit where she received a clean bill of health as well as a dental cleaning. She is ready to go!
The Humane Society of Pasco County is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Adoption fee is $250 (cash or check only). For inquiries, call 727-856-6762.
#4
Kitty is an absolutely beautiful 3-4 month old female kitten. She is a Domestic Medium Hair looking for her forever home! Kitty is house trained and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
The Humane Society of Pasco County is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptions are on a first come, first serve basis. Adoption fee is $50 (cash or check only, NO credit cards).
