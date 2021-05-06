#1
Meet Priscilla. This adult female hound mix is looking for a sweet family willing to take her home. She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. Her reference number is 10326837.
When inquiring about an animal, please reference the top number (begins with 10).
Dog adoptions are as follows:
Adult dogs - $50
Included in the adoption fee: spay or neuter, 1-yr rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, heartworm test (if over 6 mo old). If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free 1-yr county license.
**All of our animals are now being vetted prior to leaving the shelter.
#2
Marge is an adult female Treeing Walker Coonhound looking for her forever home! Her reference number is 10326997. Please consider her for your home! She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter.
When inquiring about an animal, please reference the top number (begins with 10).
Dog adoptions are as follows:
Adult dogs - $50
Included in the adoption fee: spay or neuter, 1-yr rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, heartworm test (if over 6 mo old). If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free 1-yr county license.
**All of our animals are now being vetted prior to leaving the shelter.
#3
Mocha is about 8-9 weeks old. She is living in a foster home with her canine brother. The photo does her no justice. She is super adorable! She will be available for adoption after her spay but taking applications now - Email HSPCdogs@gmail.com for more information. DO NOT CALL THE SHELTER
Mom to the pups is an Australian Shepard. This is an active breed that will require a home that will provide plenty of exercise and stimulation. We expect them to be medium size (35-50 pounds) dogs when full grown.
All puppies are in foster homes and NOT located at the shelter. If interested in adoption please email HSPCdogs@gmail.com to apply to adopt. We will be screening potential adopters to find the right fit for the puppies. Adoption fee of $250 (cash or check at the time of adoption, No Credit Cards).
PLEASE NOTE - Puppies will require additional vaccinations (at your vet) after adoption to complete the core series of puppy vaccinations (likely 2 additional visits). If the additional vetting would be a financial hardship then please do not consider adopting a puppy.
To submit an adoptable shelter pet of the week, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.