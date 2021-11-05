Fatal afternoon accident on I-75

BRANDON — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident on the afternoon Nov. 5 involving two vehicles on southbound I-75.
According to reports, a red Ford pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Riverview man was traveling southbound on the I-75 access road near mile marker 256, south of State Road 60, at approximately 3:29 p.m. A black Jeep SUV towing a loaded boat trailer was parked on the right paved shoulder and a 46-year-old Brandon man was standing adjacent to the vehicle for unknown reason, reports state.
As the pickup truck approached the SUV, reports state the driver of the pickup lost control. The pickup truck rotated and collided with the SUV and the 46-year-old man.
Post-impact, the pickup truck came to rest along the outside shoulder, reports state, and the boat was propelled from the trailer to the outside shoulder. The SUV was propelled to teh inside shoulder and came to final rest.
First responders transported the 46-year-old man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, reports state.
The driver of the pickup truck did not report any injuries. A 46-year-old male passenger in the SUV, from Topeka, Kansas, reported minor injuries.
