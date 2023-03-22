Incumbent Port Richey Mayor Scott Tremblay and two challengers for the office, John Eric Hoover and Robert Hubbard, shared their visions for the city, and the reasons they think they would be best for the office, at a debate March 9 at the Richey Suncoast Theatre in New Port Richey.
On March 19, however, the race was narrowed to two when Hubbard confirmed to the Suncoast News that he would be withdrawing from the race and will, instead, seek a seat on the council in the next election cycle.
The March 9 debate was sponsored by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, the Richey Suncoast Theatre, and the Hub, and moderated by Paul Friedlander, executive director/YPG/ambassador of the Chamber. The election will be held April 11.
At the event, each candidate was allotted three minutes for an opening statement, 90 seconds to answer each of 10 questions, and then three minutes for a closing statement. Here are the statements from the two remaining candidates — Tremblay and Hoover — in the order in which they gave them.
“Port Richey has enormous potential, but we face enormous challenges going forward,” said Hoover in his opening statement. “Failing infrastructure, flooding issues, restrictive waterways and lack of funding are just some that come to mind. We have serious issues that cannot be ignored any longer. It’s time to get to work, and that time is now.
“I love Port Richey,” said Hoover, who has lived in the city for eight years, “and I want it to become a model community in commerce, recreation, tourism, and overall quality of life.
“I’m willing and ready to serve all of you in a way you’re not normally accustomed to,” he said. “Because I want to personally know and listen to all of you, giving you direct access to me and the ability to participate in your government.”
Incumbent Tremblay said he had never aspired to political office, but after witnessing what he called the ‘horrific” events of four years ago — when two mayors of Port Richey were arrested one after the other — and, he said, the city was a “national laughingstock” with no functional government, he decided to step in. Over the past four years, said Tremblay, who was elected in 2019, the city has repaired its reputation.
“We’ve also brought the city a long way financially as well, which is probably the most important role of the mayor in my opinion. When I first came in as mayor, we were low in terms of our reserves. Over the past four years, we’ve increased our reserves by over 200%. We were under $1 million in reserves and now we’re reaching $2 million in reserves since I’ve been in office.” Tremblay also said the city has increased police and fire services without increasing the tax rate.
“I look forward to doing a lot more for the city than we have in my first four years in office with the resources that we have,” he said.
The candidates largely agreed on the importance of developing Port Richey’s waterfront, and specifically Cotee River Landing, as a destination — Hoover referenced boutique shopping areas in Tampa as a model — and on the city contributing to the effort by providing amenities like sidewalks and lighting, and parking for golf carts and an Uber/Lyft area. Tremblay noted that the city is currently working with New Port Richey to develop a trolley system between the two cities as well as golf cart crossing on U.S. 19. The other candidates agreed that partnership with New Port Richey is crucial to the economic well-being of both.
Another area of agreement was the need for dredging, and finding a way to fund it without overburdening taxpayers, especially those who don’t live on the waterfront.
When asked what the mayor could do to address the issue of homeless people in the city, the candidates pointed to the need to combine law enforcement and cleanup efforts with the provision of services for those who will accept them. Hoover mentioned the need for affordable housing, and Tremblay pointed to increased drug enforcement.
Port Richey operates under a city manager form of government, which means the city manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations, and the mayor’s vote on City Council is equal to that of other members.
Nevertheless, the mayor serves as the public face of the city, and is especially prominent in, for example, meetings and partnerships with other public officials and government agencies, and in applying for federal, state and other grants to fund city projects.
The candidates were all asked why they are the best person for the job.
Tremblay pointed to his track record over the last four years, saying he was able to turn the city around from what was essentially a nonfunctional government in a financial mess to one that is moving forward. A lawyer, Tremblay said his law background makes him adept at contracts and other administrative aspects of government.
“I’m a doer, not a talker,” said Hoover. “Most important, what sets me apart is my responsiveness. Each one of you, I want to have a relationship with, so you can tell me what you want to see in the city, what you want done. I want to be a tool for you, the people.”
To view video of the entire debate, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.