Port Richey and New Port Richey both will have races for mayor

New Port Richey and Port Richey will both see three candidates vying for their mayor’s office on April 11. Candidates in these cities run without declaring a party affiliation.
In New Port Richey, where the mayor is the public face of city government but has the same powers as other City Council members, Mayor Rob Marlowe will be relinquishing the post because of term limits.
Candidates who qualified to run in the election are Kate M. Connolly, Chopper Davis and Wayne L. Scott.
According to her website, votekateconnoly.com, Connolly’s candidacy is supported by Marlowe, council member and former Mayor Pete Altman, former mayor and council member Wendy Brenner, former council member and Environmental Committee chair Dell deChant, former council member Ginny Lane, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp and former Hillsborough County commissioners Kevin Beckner and Mariella Smith.
A photographer and sales and marketing manager, she is, according to the website, founder of Transit Now Tampa Bay, a board member of the Arthritis Foundation of Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, and a former member of New Port Richey’s Cultural Affairs Committee.
Chopper Davis is a longtime city resident who served on City Council and was deputy mayor.
Wayne L. Scott, a retired New York City police officer, is a Realtor with NEAT Realty & Investments and owner of the NEAT coffee bar and business space in New Port Richey.
According to the Pasco Supervisor of Elections, Connolly’s campaign raised $5,937 plus $517 in in-kind contributions, and spent $1,588. Davis’ campaign raised $3,155 and spent $575.44, and Scott raised $410 and spent $120.
In Port Richey, Mayor Scott S. Tremblay, a criminal lawyer, will be running for reelection against John Eric Hoover and Robert A. Hubbard.
Hoover is a lead solutions architect for Humana and operates his own business, Hoover Investments LLC. He is a member of the Port Richey Citizen’s Advisory Committee.
Hubbard is the owner and operator of Island Paradise Charters.
According to the Pasco elections website, Tremblay’s campaign raised $2,100 and $135 in in-kind contributions and spent $585. Hoover raised $1,330 and $.10 in in-kind contributions and spent $44.70. Hubbard’s campaign neither raised nor spent any funds.
Municipal elections will be held on April 11. In New Port Richey, the polling place is the Recreation and Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St., and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Port Richey. In Port Richey, the polls will be open at City Hall, City Hall, 6333 Ridge Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates for mayor of New Port Richey will face off on March 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at a debate sponsored by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd. in New Port Richey.
