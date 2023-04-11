New mayors on the way for New Port Richey, Port Richey

About 10 percent of the registered voters in three of Pasco County’s cities cast mail ballots or went to the polls Tuesday to select mayors — and Zephyrhills residents also chose a new council member.
All three cities will have new mayors, including Port Richey, where incumbent Mayor Scott Tremblay was outvoted by challenger John Eric Hoover, who took nearly 57% of the vote. In Zephyrhills and New Port Richey, incumbents did not run.
Zephyrhills chose Melonie Monson as the new mayor, with 59% of the vote, over Nicholas Deford and Martin Harm. She will replace current Mayor Gene Whitfield, who has served since 2014.
Voters in Zephyrhills also chose former City Manager Steve Spina, who got nearly 61% of the vote, to unseat current Seat 2 council member W. Alan Knight. They also approved charter changes which will lengthen the terms of the mayor and council members from three to four years.
Voters in New Port Richey narrowly elected former City Council member Chopper Davis as the new mayor, with 48.2% of the vote — just 12 more votes than were cast for Kate Connolly. Wayne Scott was a distant third. Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said that, while close, the vote was not close enough for a recount.
Current New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe, who served for nine years, could not run again because of term limits.
