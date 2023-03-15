PORT RICHEY — Incumbent Port Richey Mayor Scott Tremblay is running for reelection, and John Eric Hoover and Bob Hubbard are challenging him. The election will be held April 11 and voting is in Port Richey City Hall. The Suncoast News asked the three candidates for some introductory information about themselves, and here are their responses.
What is your personal background?
Hoover: I’m 52, have a bachelor’s degree (computing and information science) and an associate’s degree (business administration). I’m a lead solutions architect at Humana and own/operate Hoover Investments, LLC. My wife Amanda and I have lived in Port Richey for eight years and have two pet bunnies named Oli and Indi. Website: JohnEricHoover.com.
Hubbard: I’m 64 years old. Graduated Tarpon Springs High School and had two years of trade school. Owner/operator Island Paradise Charters, licensed captain and contracted by the state of Florida. I’ve owned a house in Port Richey since 1983. Married 44 years. Owned and sold successful businesses.
Tremblay: I am 45 years old. I obtained a B.A. degree from USF and Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Cooley Law School in Michigan. I have lived with my wife and son in Port Richey since 2017. I enjoy boating, fishing and most outdoor activities.
What is your background in public service (including government and nonprofits)?
Hoover: I served in the Air National Guard as a financial services specialist responsible for military and civilian financial management and am a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. I ran for Port Richey City Council in 2022 and am currently serving as a member of Port Richey’s Citizens Advisory Committee.
Tremblay: I have had the honor and pleasure of serving Port Richey citizens as the Port Richey mayor. I was elected in June 2019. I am a long-term Rotarian. I volunteer legal services for Veterans Court, Drug Court and Teen Court.
Hubbard: No response given.
What do you see as the role of the mayor under the current Port Richey form of government? Why are you the best candidate?
Hoover: The mayor is the presiding city council officer, votes as a regular council member and is recognized as the official head of the city by the courts and governor. Why me? I am results-oriented and will make sure Port Richey is sustainable, efficient, fiscally responsible and most importantly, responsive.
Hubbard: I will not ignore our aging infrastructure such as the current mayor, and will return calls.
Tremblay: Port Richey operates under a council-manager form of government. My role as the mayor includes running City Council meetings where we strive to achieve an open and transparent form of government. As an attorney, I am sensitive to running the city in an honest and straightforward manner.
What is the biggest challenge facing Port Richey now, and how would you address it?
Hoover: Aging infrastructure and limited resources are enormous challenges, compounded by the heavy focus on the current Cotee River Landing project. I will work tirelessly to eliminate wasteful spending, prioritize taxpayer dollars to provide more direct benefits to residents and create alternative revenue streams to alleviate their tax burden.
Hubbard: This community has a number of problems, too many to name here. I can get things done. Our sewer system is 70 years outdated and is a time bomb.
Tremblay: In light of extreme inflation costs that are rapidly on the rise for everyone including the city, maintaining low taxes and reducing spending is paramount to the continued success of Port Richey.
What other challenges do you think the city will face during your term?
Hoover: Our ability to attract and retain growth, sustain it, thrive and to repair state, county and neighboring-city relationships by working closely together is paramount. We need a mayor willing to put forth extra effort, time and actually work hard for the residents and businesses. I will get it done!
Tremblay: Like Rome, good reputations are not built in a day. Port Richey has a colorful and controversial past. Continuing to improve the reputation of the city and gaining the public’s trust and confidence is an important issue and challenge moving forward.
Hubbard: No response given.
