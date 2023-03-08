Election Q&A: New Port Richey mayoral candidates share views

Kate Connolly, Chopper Davis and Wayne Scott are vying for the seat soon to be vacated by New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe. They will debate one another Thursday, March 9, at 6:45 p.m. at the Richey Suncoast Theatre in downtown New Port Richey.
The Suncoast News reached out to the candidates to introduce themselves and their approach. Here are their responses.
What is your personal background?
Connolly: Born and raised in Florida, downtown New Port Richey has been home for over six years. I graduated from USF and currently attend Stetson Law with a career in sales and marketing. My wife, Kim, and I love exploring our city, historic neighborhoods, and waterways. Learn more at votekateconnolly.com.
Davis: I moved to New Port Richey in 1983 to open a business and have been a resident since. I graduated from Northern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in education. I am a United States Army veteran. I currently am a sales manager for Card Connect. Other things I am involved in: Florida High School Athletic Association - umpire and referee; Florida State soccer referee.
Scott: High school diploma and some college. I hold securities licenses Series 6 and 63, real estate license broker in Florida, life insurance license 214. I’m a retired NYPD officer, owner of NEAT Realty & Investments, NEAT Coffee Bar, an entrepreneur. I’ve lived in New Port Richey for six months. I’m married with two children.
What is your background in public service (including government and nonprofits)?
Connolly: I serve on the Arthritis Foundation of Tampa Bay and ran for City Council in 2021. I previously served on the Cultural Affairs Committee, in AmeriCorps for Title I schools, the Sierra Club, the Diversity Council of Hillsborough, and various initiatives including a transit forum, Transit Now Tampa Bay.
Davis: Local nonprofits that I have helped: HPH Hospice, Center for Independence, New Port Richey Main Street, Pasco Kids First, Donor NPR Friends of the Library, Coteeman Triathlon, Alzheimer's Association, Lighthouse for the Blind, Donor Morton Plant Mease Health Care Foundation, 1997 Leadership Pasco - Graduate and Alumni
New Port Richey government involvement: Nine years on New Port Richey City Council, two years deputy mayor, three-plus years on NPR Firemen Pension Board, one year on NPR Land Development Review Board.
Scott: As a police officer, a committee board consultant for Maple Grove Cemetery in N.Y., was PFA treasurer for Guardian Angels Catholic School-Clearwater, current board member for G2 Charities-NPR, and live my personal life as a public servant.
What do you see as the role of the mayor under the current NPR form of government? Why are you the best candidate?
Connolly: The mayor’s role in our city is ceremonial but it can be a united voice for the council and community. Our city deserves a positive voice willing to work together for the good of everyone. I will work with all sides, engage our community and collaborate with our businesses.
Davis: Other than representing the city in the Tampa Bay area and throughout the state of Florida: Hire the city manager; hire the city attorney; write and approve the ordinances; write and approve the budget.
You can’t help with the future unless you have participated in the past.
Scott: I would use the mayor’s role to be a positive advocate of the city, letting the residents and outside community know what our city has to offer and the direction it is looking to go in.
What is the biggest challenge facing New Port Richey now, and how would you address it?
Connolly: New Port Richey is on the brink of opportunity, but our biggest challenges are the gaps in our progress and planning. We must revitalize our neighborhoods alongside our vibrant downtown. We need a clear plan for growth and preservation to empower our community. Together we can foster collaboration over competition.
Davis: The biggest challenge is to maintain the current momentum of positive economic development projects. This has been important to me throughout my tenure on Council. It will remain a priority if I am elected to serve. I have the skill necessary to exact the right action at the right time.
Scott: I believe the biggest challenge facing NPR is communication, especially about what’s going on in the city. I would look at my use of social media and incorporate what I know and do to bridge that gap.
What other challenges do you think the city will face during your term?
Connolly: The city’s ripe to face new challenges but we need to reduce barriers for all residents, especially for residential improvements. A family's home is its greatest asset and source of wealth. We’ll need more resources to increase the value of our neighborhoods and help our families grow with the city.
Davis: The challenge will be providing discerning financial oversight of the city's resources without jeopardizing services. The future spending of the city requires judiciousness since the economic outlook requires experienced leaders to make thoughtful financial decisions preparing for the unknowns that lie ahead.
Scott: I know growth will be another challenge, the growth that will come and how to best control it and direct it, especially in the areas that it would benefit the overall community and its residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.