A 43-yeaer-old Zephyrhills man died at an area hospital after the scooter he was driving was hit by a van traveling the wrong way down a road on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A van was going east in the westbound lanes on Pretty Pond Road at about 7:35 p.m. while the scooter was going west in those lanes. West of the intersection of Chenken Road, the two vehicles collided nearly head-on. Transported to an area hospital, the scooter driver died of injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the van, a 74-year-old Zephyrhills man, had minor injuries. Two passengers, a 70-year-old and a 68-year-old, both of Zephyrhills, were not injured.
