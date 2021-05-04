TAMPA – A Zephyrhills man surrendered to Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the morning of May 3 in relation to his involvement in a hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of May 1, according to reports.
A press release states that 35-year-old Stephen Strader turned himself in at the Tampa Florida Highway Patrol station.
Reports following the May 1 accident state that 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-275 at approximately 9:06 p.m. The truck exited the interstate at Fletcher Avenue and then lost control on the exit ramp. The truck departed the roadway, entered the west shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before crossing over Central Avenue and colliding with a utility pole supporting power lines. Reports state the utility pole broke in two parts, with one portion piercing the truck’s windshield and the other portion collapsing to the ground and catching fire.
After colliding with the utility pole, the report states the truck continued and collided with another fence and a tree adjacent to Central Avenue.
FHP troopers report that Strader fled the scene of the crash on foot.
Strader is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, as well as two felony battery warrants issued from Pasco County, reports state.
