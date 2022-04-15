PASCO COUNTY — A 79-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed and three people, also of Zephyrhills, were seriously injured in an accident on Thursday, April 14.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by the man who died was heading east on State Road 54 approaching Foxwood Boulevard, while the second vehicle, a van, was traveling west.
The SUV’s driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the outside shoulder, colliding with several construction barrels. The vehicle came back and crossed the highway, colliding nearly head-on with the van, with both vehicles rotating to final rest.
The SUV’s driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The driver of the van, a 70-year-old man, and the passengers in the van – a 57-year-old male and a 63-year-old male – were seriously injured.
