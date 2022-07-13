A 24-year-old man from Zephyrhills died Tuesday night, July 12, after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The report says a Ford Mustang driven by a 17-year-old Dade City woman was going north on Wire Road and approaching Otis Allen Road at 9:08 p.m. Two bicyclists were heading north on Wire Road, but without lights.
Unable to see the bicyclists, the Mustang overtook and collided with the bicyclist, which traveled to final rest along the east shoulder. A second bicyclist, a 20-year-old Zephyrhills man, was not struck and not injured.
The first bicyclist was taken to an area hospital but later died of injuries suffered during the crash.
