RIDGE MANOR — The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 26-year-old Ridge Manor man riding a motorcycle was killed in an accident early July 5.
Reports state a 28-year-old Dade City man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Ridge Manor Boulevard and slowing to turn left onto Knollwood Drive at approximately 12:24 a.m. The motorcyclist was also traveling eastbound on Ridge Manor Boulevard and attempted to pass the pickup truck, but collided with the rear of the truck, reports state.
The collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike and reports state he suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
