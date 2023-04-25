New Port Richey Police Officers responded to Northbay Hospital in reference to a dog bite of a year-old child.
Investigation revealed the child was in the care/custody of his mother, Destiny Coleman.
Coleman claimed the child was in his playpen and she left the residence to go with a friend to purchase narcotics and alcohol. When Coleman left, she left the child in the care of Tina Dean, who was only notified via voice. Dean was not in the same room as the child when Coleman left the residence and did not have sight of the child.
Within the residence there were two dogs roaming freely. While the child was
left alone with no care or supervision, one of the dogs attacked the child
biting the child in the face.
The child suffered deep puncture wounds and lacerations to his face and left eye.
The child was flown to All Childrens Hospital as a result of his injuries. Upon initial interview Dean stated the child was attacked by a stray dog outside of the residence.
Upon further questioning Dean admitted the incident occurred inside the residence.
Both Dean and Coleman were placed under arrest for Child Neglect (resulting in great bodily harm) and Dean was additionally charged with False Information to a law enforcement officer.
