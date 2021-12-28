A 71-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman was killed on Sunday, Dec. 26, after she was struck by a car at U.S. 41 and School Road, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
A sedan driven by a 20-year-old Tampa man was traveling south on U.S. 41, north of School Road, as the woman walked east across the highway and into the vehicle’s path at about 6:54 p.m.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene, FHP said. Neither the driver nor his 16-year-old male passenger, also of Tampa suffered any injuries.
