Police are seeking a 39-year-old Dade City woman, Angela Lynn North, in a suspected fatal hit-and-run near Dade City, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to their report troopers responded to the report of an overnight hit-and-run crash near Dade City and learned that a 38-year-old Kentucky man had been struck and killed by a vehicle traveling west on Kiefer Road, west of Handcart Road.
Following the crash, the vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Based upon information supplied by employees of an area restaurant, the crash occurred sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, June 4.
Further information has led to the development of a person of interest involved in this case. North may be operating a 2009 Nissan Murano, silver or gold in color.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
