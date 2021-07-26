SPRING HILL — A female shooting victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition after a male suspect shot her at the BioSpine Institute on Mariner Boulevard on Monday morning, died in surgery at 12:53 p.m. Monday.
According to Denise Moloney, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s Community/Media Relations Manager and PIO, the woman was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
The alleged assailant, whom deputies found in an examination room with the victim, had been shot and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is in guarded condition.
The female victim had multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A Monday evening press release from the Sheriff’s Office said the name of the suspect is Stanley Johns, 72, a white male. He has been charged with murder in the first degree/premeditated/domestic, and has no bond.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect are members of the same family,” the release said. “The victim is not being identified due to Marsy's Law.” The release added that, “due to issues that can be described as domestic in nature, the suspect confessed to both planning and carrying out the act of killing the victim.”
The suspect had an appointment at the facility on Monday, and the victim accompanied the suspect, at his request, the press release said.
“At the time of the shooting, there were approximately 14 individuals inside the doctor's office complex, including the doctor, nurses, office staff, and patients. There was one child in the office with a parent (included in the number provided). The suspect and victim were not included in the number provided,” the news release said.
Moloney said the Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls at about 10:29 a.m., regarding an active shooter in the BioSpine facility at 7101 Mariner Blvd.
“They were reporting shots fired in the building,” Moloney said.
People ran from the building and into neighboring buildings, and deputies arrived two and a half to three minutes later. One deputy sustained a cut and was treated at the scene.
“They formed an entry team, and they did a methodical search of the building. They located a male suspect in the rear of the building and they took him into custody at about 10:36,” Moloney said.
