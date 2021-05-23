Woman, nearly naked, arrested after high-speed chase

A high-speed pursuit Saturday that began in Hernando County ended with the arrest of a “nearly fully unclothed,” 24-year-old Plant City woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident began just after 10 a.m., May 22, when the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert regarding a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 in Sumter County, reports state. FHP troopers located the 2009 Cadillac sedan near the 307 milepost and attempted a traffic stop near the 300 milepost in Hernando County.
The traffic stop attempt caused the vehicle to flee from troopers, reports state, at speeds in excess of 110 m.p.h. Troopers reported that the Cadillac was changing lanes and passing vehicles on the roadway’s shoulder.
At Exit 285 in Pasco County, the vehicle reportedly exited onto westbound State Road 52, where the pursuit concluded following the employment of a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver.
Upon approaching the Cadillac, troopers found Rachael Lynn Stefancich nearly naked in the vehicle. Stefancich was taken into custody and arrested for grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.
Stefancich was later delivered to the Hernando County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.