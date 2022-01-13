On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a murder/suicide in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes just before 6 p.m.
Deputies found three deceased individuals inside a home: one adult female and two children, her 9-month-old and 3-year-old sons. All were shot. There were no previous law enforcement calls involving these individuals.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is offering services to the family through victim advocates and to responding PSO members through various outlets, including the Critical Incident Stress Management team.
Sheriff Chris Nocco refused to give details at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 14. Sgt. Michael Rosa said their office received a 911 call from the father of the children after finding his children and wife dead inside the bedrooms of the home. Rosa said a dispute may have contributed to the murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
