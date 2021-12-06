A 72-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, in a collision at Star Road and Erma Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
In a report, the FHP said the woman was driving a sedan west on Star Road and approaching Erma Road at about 4:49 p.m.
A second vehicle, a pickup truck, also was heading west ahead of the first one. The driver of the first vehicle tried and failed to pass and the right front of the woman’s vehicle collided with the left rear of the pickup, which came to a controlled stop.
After the impact, the first vehicle went to the south shoulder and overturned several time before hitting a tree and then a fence.
The 16-year-old male driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was not injured. Both are from Brooksville.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital and later died of her injuries.
