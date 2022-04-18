Woman killed in hit-and-run; driver in first crash at site sought

PASCO COUNTY – Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a woman early Sunday morning.
While FHP troopers were investigating that hit-and-run on U.S. 301, the agency said in a press release, a vehicle entered the crash scene and eventually the driver was captured after a chase.
Later, troopers released a photo of a grill piece from the vehicle that is believed to have hit the woman initially. It is believed to come from a Dodge make and model vehicle. Troopers also located numerous silver paint chips at the crash site, indicating the suspect vehicle to be a silver Dodge vehicle, either sedan or low front-end Dodge-type van.
On Sunday, April 17, at about 3:30 a.m, FHP troopers responded to a fatal hit and run crash along U.S. 301, south of Desrosier Road, in Dade City. Troopers discovered that a silver or white sedan traveling north had, for an unknown reason, left the highway and entered the east shoulder of the road. The vehicle collided with a traffic sign, re-entered the highway, entered the shoulder a second time and collided with a 49-year-old Dade City woman who was walking along the grass shoulder. The woman suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
Later, at 4:58 a.m., while still investigating the fatal crash, FHP troopers and Pasco County sheriff’s deputies saw a silver 2005 Chevy pickup traveling north directly at them at high speed. Ignoring commands to stop, the driver who was later identified as Andrew Thomas Krummen, 23, of Dade City, continued into the crime scene, nearly striking two sheriff’s deputies.
Krummen proceeded through the crime scene and ran over the lower extremities of the victim from the initial crash. Krummen failed to stop as troopers gave chase in a pursuit that lasted for approximately 10 minutes until its termination at CR-788 and SR-471 in Webster.
Krummen was arrested and delivered to the Pasco County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of Krummen’s two passengers, a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman, who troopers could see were trying to flag them down and leave the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the initial hit and run crash is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at *FHP and **TIPS, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.