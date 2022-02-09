Woman killed after car crashes into pond

A 51-year-old Riverview woman died Wednesday morning after she lost control of her car and it ended up submerged in a pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
According to FHP, the woman was driving west on State Road 54 at 9:13 a.m. in the outside lane, west of Hemming Lane, when she lost control of her 2015 Honda sedan.
The car went across the median and eastbound lanes, then entered the south shoulder.
Once on the south shoulder, the car entered a pond and was completely submerged. The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
