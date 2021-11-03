A 59-year-old New Port Richey woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after her car collided with an empty school bus at 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was heading north on Old Tampa Bay Drive and at the intersection with State Road 52 it failed to yield and entered the path of a vehicle heading east on State Road 52.
The sedan collided with the left side of the school bus and became wedged under the bus, trapping the car’s driver.
The bus driver, a 50-year-old woman from Land O’ Lakes, and the other woman on the bus, a 35-year-old woman from Wesley Chapel, were not injured.
Charges are pending.
