They allegedly stole from puppies and kittens.
A Hernando County couple is in custody after a joint investigation by the Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas sheriff’s offices, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Secret Service found more than $1.5 million missing from the nonprofit Humane Society of the Nature Coast over the course of more than two years.
Susana Arneson, 38, and her husband, Douglas O’Berry, also 38, allegedly were part of a scheme called “Operation Heartless,” Sheriff Al Neinhuis said.
They are in custody and are being held on $750,000 each on three first-degree felonies. Each count has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, said Bill Gadsen, state attorney for the Fifth Circuit.
Nienhuis said at a press conference Thursday morning that the board of directors of the Humane Society had noticed improprieties in a bank account that “should have had a lot more money.”
Unlike many nonprofits that are victims of thefts by employees, the Humane Society reported the theft, and that set off an investigation that is still ongoing.
“The Humane Society may not be the only victim in this kind of case,” Nienhuis said.
The sheriff said they received the case on Jan. 21 and initially found that Arneson had funneled more than $300,000 into her personal bank account, and was able to buy items, property and even a business.
Since that time, they identified more than $1.2 million as having been taken.
Arneson had begun working at the Humane Society in November 2018, Nienhuis said. In April 2020, there was a burglary at the facility, and Arneson was recorded saying through tears that whoever had stolen from the place was “heartless.” He emphasized that there does not appear to be a connection between Arneson, O’Berry and the burglar, who was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison.
At that time, Nienhuis said, she had already taken $300,000.
Among the items Arneson and O’Berry bought were a $22,000 Seafox, a $43,000 2020 Jeep Wrangler, a house for $220,000 cash, international travel, a Dodge Ram and the Precision Tackle store on U.S. 19, south of Toucan Drive.
The couple bought the house five days after the burglary.
Arneson quit the Humane Society on Aug. 26, 2021, and opened a business called Vibes by SQ next to the tackle shop.
She had allegedly diverted $800,000 in checks to the Humane Society and even allegedly took a six-figure donation, the sheriff said.
He added that they’ve seized bank accounts and recovered assets but it’s not likely that all the money can be returned. It’s not uncommon in these cases to only recover pennies on the dollar.
Nienhuis said there still is a lot of work ahead, but he knows that the IRS filed liens against Arneson for the 2012 and 2013 tax years for about $400,000.
