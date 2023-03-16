New Port Richey police are investigating the death of a woman found in a hotel room, the department said.

At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the New Port Richey Police Department was contacted by the Seminole Tribe Police in reference to a welfare check at the La Casa Inn, 6523 U.S. 19. 

Seminole Tribe Police had David Citpak in custody for possessing a stolen vehicle. Citpak told officers he left a female who overdosed and died the night before at the hotel. New Port Richey Police responded to the hotel and discovered a deceased female inside the room. 

An active investigation is being conducted surrounding the circumstances of the death, and criminal charges are pending on Citpak.