New Port Richey police are investigating the death of a woman found in a hotel room, the department said.
At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the New Port Richey Police Department was contacted by the Seminole Tribe Police in reference to a welfare check at the La Casa Inn, 6523 U.S. 19.
Seminole Tribe Police had David Citpak in custody for possessing a stolen vehicle. Citpak told officers he left a female who overdosed and died the night before at the hotel. New Port Richey Police responded to the hotel and discovered a deceased female inside the room.
An active investigation is being conducted surrounding the circumstances of the death, and criminal charges are pending on Citpak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.