SPRING HILL -- A four-vehicle crash at Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard killed a mother and her 6-month-old son, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday, Jan. 10. The driver of a pickup truck has been charged.
The accident closed all lanes of Commercial Way for much of the day as the accident scene was cleared of debris.
According to a report from the FHP, the collisions began with a pickup truck driven by Corey Andrew French, 30, of Brooksville, who was heading south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Breakwater Boulevard. An SUV being driven by a 35-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was heading east from Breakwater Boulevard and tried to turn north onto U.S. 19 at the intersection.
Her vehicle turned left into the path of the pickup truck and was struck. The pickup truck traveled southeast and crashed into an SUV driven by a 73-year-old Melbourne man, who was stationary in the northbound left turn lane. That vehicle was propelled into a pickup truck behind the SUV.
The Weeki Wachee woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene; her 6-month-old son also died of injuries.
French had minor injuries. On Tuesday, he was released from an area hospital and arrested by FHP troopers for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of injunction for possessing a firearm. He was taken to the Hernando County Jail.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash and charges are pending.
The driver of the third vehicle and driver and passenger of the fourth vehicle were not injured.
