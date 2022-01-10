A four-vehicle crash at Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard killed a 35-year-old Weeki Wachee mother and her 6-month-old son, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday, Jan. 10.
The FHP is requesting any witnesses or anyone with video evidence of a prior crash involving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet 4-door pickup that occurred just prior to the fatal crash at US-19 and SR-50 to contact the FHP by calling (813) 558-1800.
All lanes of US-19 at Berkeley Manor Boulevard have reopened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.