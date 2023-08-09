A woman being treated in an ambulance died in the hospital after a collision between a sedan and the ambulance on State Road 54, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The car, a Toyota Corolla, was traveling east on State Road 54 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7:24 p.m. The Pasco County Fire Rescue ambulance was traveling south on Morris Bridge Road.
At the intersection of the two roadways, the Corolla continued under a green traffic signal but failed to yield to the ambulance operating in emergency mode.
As a result, the front of the car collided with the side of the ambulance.
The four EMS personnel within the ambulance were uninjured; however, a female passenger who was receiving emergency care would later die at an area hospital.
The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old Wesley Chapel man, had minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.