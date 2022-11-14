Woman arrested on drug charges in Target parking lot

A 50-year-old woman found seemingly asleep in a car is in custody after deputies found drugs in the vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At about 11:48 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Deputy C. Cobb and her trainee, Deputy J. Rodriguez, were conducting a security check at the Target, 4410 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
While driving through the parking lot, the deputies saw a silver Ford Taurus double-parked on the north side of the parking lot. As the store was not open for business, the deputies checked the suspicious vehicle.
Upon approaching the vehicle, Cobb saw a white woman slumped over in the driver's seat. Cobb called out to her and knocked on the driver's window several times to check on her. Eventually, the woman became somewhat alert and opened the driver's door. During this time, she was very lethargic and demonstrated difficulty gaining her senses.
She was identified by her Florida ID card to be Danielle Marie Richards. When asked if she was "OK," Richards told the deputies she was OK and was just taking a nap.
While conversing with Richards, the deputies observed a syringe filled with a red liquid substance on the passenger seat. A second syringe was observed on the floorboard, behind the driver's seat.
A search of the vehicle revealed a black nylon zip-up bag, which had been placed in the engine bay, next to the vehicle's battery. Inside the bag, deputies located several plastic bags which contained a crystal-like substance and a powder-like substance.
The crystal-like substance was field tested and revealed a positive presence for methamphetamine. The powder-like substance was field tested and revealed a positive presence for fentanyl.
The crystal-like substance weighed 68.2 grams. The eight plastic bags of powder-like substance had a combined weight of 23.2 grams.
Deputies also located a silver cylinder containing 23 pills (6 morphine sulfate 60 mg, 3 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 15 mg, 10 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 5 mg, 3 Clonazepam 1 mg, and several unidentified pills).
Based on the items located in the vehicle, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Bond is set at $20,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.