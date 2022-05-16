A driver heading south on I-75 on Monday morning stopped in the inside lane and was by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. A 1-year-old girl was critically injured.
At 2:15 a.m., the report said, the 2015 Buick Encore was hit from behind by a 2004 Chevy Tracker.
The stopped vehicle overturned in the outside lane while the second vehicle rotated to final rest in the outside lane.
The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene on foot into a treeline but returned after trooper arrived.
The driver, Ashley Clairmonte, 26, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with DUI serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash with injury, and delivered to the Pasco County Jail.
She suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Phildelphia was seriously injured, three girls, ages 6, 8 and 10, were seriously injured; a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured; and a 1–year-old female was critically injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.