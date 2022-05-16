A southbound vehicle that stopped in the inside lane of I-75 the morning of May 16 was struck by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The driver and several children in the stopped vehicle were injured, including a critically injured 1-year-old girl.
At 2:15 a.m., the report said, the 2015 Buick Encore was hit from behind by a 2004 Chevy Tracker and overturned.
The driver of the Chevy fled into a nearby tree line but returned after a trooper arrived.
Ashley Clairmonte, 26, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with DUI with serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash with injury, and delivered to the Pasco County Jail.
She suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the stopped vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Philadelphia, was seriously injured. Three girls, ages 6, 8 and 10, and a 6-year-old boy were also seriously injured; and a 1–year-old girl was critically injured.
