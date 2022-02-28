A 67-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was killed on Friday, and the driver of her car and the driver of another car suffered serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The accident happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Happy Days Drive.
The first vehicle, an SUV carrying an 18-year-old Weeki Wachee woman who was driving and the woman who died were stopped at the intersection.
The second vehicle, a sedan driven by a 25-year-old Crystal River man, was heading south on U.S. 19 and approached the intersection of Happy Days Drive. He did not see the other vehicle and turned left onto U.S. 19 and into the path of the other vehicle.
The front of his vehicle hit the left side of the other vehicle and after impact both vehicles rotated to final rest in the median.
The 67-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and died of her injuries.
