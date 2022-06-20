A Spring Hill woman was killed and a Spring Hill man was seriously injured in an accident early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A report says a van driven by a 63-year-old man was going west on State Road 50, east of Mckinney Sink Road. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old woman was going east on State Road 50 at about 2:19 a.m.
For an unknown reason, the first vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the other vehicle. After the impact, both vehicles rotated to final rest in the westbound lane and south shoulder, respectively.
The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
