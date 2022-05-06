A 20-year-old Port Richey woman was killed Thursday night when the car in which she was a passenger crashed and overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 25-year-old New Port Richey man who was driving suffered serious injuries.
According to the report, the vehicle was traveling east at 7:40 p.m. on State Road 54, and was approaching Country Place Boulevard in the inside lane when the driver lost control.
The vehicle, a sedan, hit the center concrete median, rotated and then overturned.
Both occupants were ejected upon impact and suffered serious injuries.
The passenger died of her injuries at an area hospital. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
