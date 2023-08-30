WREC storm restoration is underway in areas that are safe. Major coastal flooding conditions have caused safety concerns.
For that reason, WREC has shut down power in coastal service areas west of U.S. 19 in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties if flooding is evident. The utility will continue to restore all other areas as quickly and safely as possible and return power to the coastal service areas once the waters have receded and it is safe to do so.
Follow WREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or the website at wrec.net.
Safety tips
• Always stay away from downed or low hanging power lines and report them to WREC as soon as possible. These lines may still be energized and can cause serious injury or death.
• If you plan to use a portable generator it should never be connected to any part of your home's electrical system. If connected improperly the generator can back feed onto the power line, causing serious injury or death to line repair technicians and the public.
• Always use generators in a well-ventilated area outdoors away from your home.
• To help you stay informed, visit ready.gov. There you can find safety tips on hurricane preparedness and what to do before, during, and after the storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.