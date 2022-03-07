The night sky over the Weeki Wachee Preserve along Osowaw Boulevard was aglow Sunday night from a wildfire Hernando County firefighters had been battling at the southern end of the preserve since earlier in the day.

By Monday morning the fire had been 90% contained, according to Judi Tear, mitigation specialists with the Florida Forest Service. She said crews would remain on site to prevent a flare-up.

About 150 acres were burned and the investigation into the cause is continuing. Tear said lightning has been ruled out.