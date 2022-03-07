The night sky over the Weeki Wachee Preserve along Osowaw Boulevard was aglow Sunday night from a wildfire Hernando County firefighters had been battling at the southern end of the preserve since earlier in the day.
By Monday morning the fire had been 90% contained, according to Judi Tear, mitigation specialists with the Florida Forest Service. She said crews would remain on site to prevent a flare-up.
About 150 acres were burned and the investigation into the cause is continuing. Tear said lightning has been ruled out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.