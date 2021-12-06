A collision at the intersection of State Road 54 and Vandine Road killed an 87-year-old woman who was a passenger in a vehicle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The report said a sedan driven by a 17-year-old with a 14-year-old in the passenger seat, both of Wesley Chapel, was heading east on State Road 54 at about 11:15 p.m.
The second vehicle, an SUV driven by a 69-year-old man, also of Wesley Chapel, was heading west. At the intersection, the first vehicle turned left into the path of the second under a flashing yellow left turn arrow signal, the report said, and the front of the second vehicle collided with the right side of the first vehicle.
After the impact, the first vehicle ended up on the shoulder and the second stopped in the intersection.
The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were not injured; the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, and the passenger later died of injuries in the crash.
