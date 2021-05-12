Wesley Chapel retail theft suspects sought

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify suspects involved in a retail theft incident on the afternoon of April 2.
According to a press release, the robbery occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at an unidentified retail store in Wesley Chapel. While in the store, the suspects used garbage bags and stole merchandise, the reports state. The suspects then left the store without paying.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance camera footage to its Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21013640.
