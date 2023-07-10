Weeki Wachee woman killed when tree falls on house

A Weeki Wachee woman was killed Monday morning, July 10, when a large tree fell on her home.
Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a person trapped in a home. Arriving crews found a large tree that had landed onto the center of the mobile home. Access to the victim was limited due to the unstable nature of the tree and structure.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation along with the Medical Examiners Office. No foul play is suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.