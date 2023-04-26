Weeki Wachee woman in custody in man’s shooting death

A Weeki Wachee woman is in custody following a possible accidental shooting of a man on April 20, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
At 1:12 p.m. on that day, 911 dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who said she was doing chest compressions on a male victim who had been shot.
Deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue & Emergency services arrived at the residence on Nordica Road in Weeki Wachee within minutes, and continued lifesaving measures.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital, then flown by a medical helicopter to an area trauma center for additional treatment, but he eventually died of his injuries.
As a result of their investigation, detectives learned the victim was lying in bed with Gabrielle Bohn, 19, when he was shot. Deputies on scene said that while he was being moved to an ambulance, they overheard Bohn make concerning statements about accidentally shooting the victim.
A witness told investigators she was in another room when she heard a loud bang. When she went to the victim's room, she saw Bohn holding the victim. The witness, who is a nurse, told Bohn to start CPR while the witness called 911. The witness then took over chest compressions from Bohn.
Bohn provided conflicting statements to investigators about how and why the victim was shot. Bohn did maintain the shooting was an accident, and "she did not mean to shoot him."
Bohn was arrested on a charge of culpable negligence and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
