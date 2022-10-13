A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Ponce De Leon Boulevard left a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman in critical condition and the driver and passenger of a pickup truck with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the woman’s SUV was going east on Lake Lindsey Road (County Road 476) and approaching the intersection of U.S. 98 (Ponce De Leon Boulevard). The second vehicle, a tractor trailer, was traveling south on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476. The third vehicle, a pickup, was traveling north on U.S. 98 in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
The fourth vehicle, a pickup, was traveling north on U.S. 98 in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of County Road 476, directly behind the third vehicle.
The third and fourth vehicles stopped in the left turning lane due to the second vehicle approaching the intersection.
From a stop sign and flashing red traffic signal, the first vehicle entered the direct path of the tractor trailer, causing its front to collide with the left side of the SUV. Due to the impact, the SUV was propelled into the third and fourth vehicles, causing the third vehicle to overturn onto its roof.
The SUV then re-entered the southbound travel lane, causing its left rear to collide with the left side of the tractor trailer.
All four vehicles came to rest within the intersection and travel lanes.
The tractor trailer driver, a 57-year-old Floral City man, was not injured.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 56-year-old Brooksville man, suffered minor injuries.
The passenger in the third vehicle, a 55-year-old Spring Hill man, also suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, a 29-year-old Brooksville man, was not injured.
